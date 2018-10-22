Weekly Wrap-up: New Hyundai Santro 2018 & Tata Harrier Expected Prices, Upcoming Cars, Latest Launches And More

News
- New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
- Tata Harrier Bookings Open: Tata’s upcoming SUV can now be booked for a token amount of Rs 30,000. Need a good look at the upcoming SUV?
- MG To Launch Jeep Compass Rival By June 2019: Britain’s MG Motor will make its official entry in India with an SUV that will rival the Jeep Compass.
- Nissan Unveils India-spec Kicks: As expected, the Kicks for India is bigger than the model that is sold overseas.
- Fully Loaded Tata Harrier Likely To Cost Over Rs 20 Lakh: Will that be too expensive for a Tata? We can’t wait to see one in the flesh to figure out if it’s worth the hype or not.
New Launches
- Skoda Superb Sportline: The stately Skoda Superb dons a sporty avatar. Here are all the details you want about the new Sportline variant.
- New Porsche Cayenne: The third-gen Cayenne grows in size but weighs less than before. Most importantly, it’s now available with a hybrid powertrain as well! Find out how much does the new Cayenne cost here.
- 2018 Isuzu mu-X: Isuzu’s humble Fortuner-rival gets a much-needed makeover. To know what all has changed and the corresponding increase in price, read our detailed report here.
- 2018 Maserati GranTurismo: A nose-job, tweaked rear bumper and a new infotainment system, that’s how you can sum up the update to this Maserati. Here’s how much it costs.
Source: cardekho.com
