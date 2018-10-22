﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Weekly Wrap-up: New Hyundai Santro 2018 & Tata Harrier Expected Prices, Upcoming Cars, Latest Launches And More

Weekly Wrap-up: New Hyundai Santro 2018 & Tata Harrier Expected Prices, Upcoming Cars, Latest Launches And More

From new product launches to some interesting revelations, here’s all that happened in the week that went by

22 October 2018
Weekly Wrap-up: New Hyundai Santro 2018 & Tata Harrier Expected Prices, Upcoming Cars, Latest Launches And More
Weekly Wrap-up: New Hyundai Santro 2018 & Tata Harrier Expected Prices, Upcoming Cars, Latest Launches And More
outlookindia.com
2018-10-22T13:11:33+0530

News

  • New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
  • Tata Harrier Bookings Open: Tata’s upcoming SUV can now be booked for a token amount of Rs 30,000. Need a good look at the upcoming SUV?

  • MG To Launch Jeep Compass Rival By June 2019: Britain’s MG Motor will make its official entry in India with an SUV that will rival the Jeep Compass.

  • Nissan Unveils India-spec Kicks: As expected, the Kicks for India is bigger than the model that is sold overseas. 

  • Fully Loaded Tata Harrier Likely To Cost Over Rs 20 Lakh: Will that be too expensive for a Tata? We can’t wait to see one in the flesh to figure out if it’s worth the hype or not.

New Launches

  • Skoda Superb Sportline: The stately Skoda Superb dons a sporty avatar. Here are all the details you want about the new Sportline variant.
  • New Porsche Cayenne: The third-gen Cayenne grows in size but weighs less than before. Most importantly, it’s now available with a hybrid powertrain as well! Find out how much does the new Cayenne cost here.
  • 2018 Isuzu mu-X: Isuzu’s humble Fortuner-rival gets a much-needed makeover. To know what all has changed and the corresponding increase in price, read our detailed report here.
  • 2018 Maserati GranTurismo: A nose-job, tweaked rear bumper and a new infotainment system, that’s how you can sum up the update to this Maserati. Here’s how much it costs.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Hyundai Santro Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Skoda Superb Porsche Cayenne ISUZU 'mu-X' Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Delhi Petrol Pump Strike: BJP Threatened Those Not Participating, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters