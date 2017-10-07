Vijay Mallya Fails To Appear Before Supreme Court In Contempt Case

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya has failed to appear before the Supreme Court in a contempt case filed by a consortium of banks led by SBI.

The apex court has adjourned the case till July 14.

In the last hearing, the apex court had convicted him for contempt of court and summoned him to personally appear on July 10.

The apex court was hearing a plea by a consortium of banks, who moved the apex court after Mallya received $40 million from British firm Diageo Plc in February 2016 and allegedly transferred the money to his children, instead of repaying loans that he owes to the banks.

The absconding businessman was arrested by Scotland Yard last month on fraud allegations, which triggered his extradition process in the British courts.

However, Mallya was released on bail as he assured the court to abide by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, including surrendering his passport.

On February 8, India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya through a note verbale. India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the extradition treaty between India and UK through a note verbale, a diplomatic communication.

A joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also reached London.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Mallya's extradition has been stratified by the Secretary of State of the U.K. Government and added that a warrant would soon be released against him.

The 61-year-old Mallya, who has been living in Britain since last year, was arrested by the Scotland Yard last month on the extradition request of India.