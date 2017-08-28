The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:48 pm National Reportage

Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu Launches Sports Talent Portal

Outlook Web Bureau
Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu Launches Sports Talent Portal
File Photo: ANI Photos
Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu Launches Sports Talent Portal
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu officially launched the Sports Ministry's much-awaited 'National Sports Talent Search Portal' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel was also present at the occasion among others.

The portal will provide a three step simple process for registration, profile creation and upload of achievements.

The portal will enable any person from across India to upload his information and as per that the ministry will tap their talent and train them further in their respective disciplines.

Advertisement opens in new window

The portal will also be available as an App which can be downloaded on smartphones.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau M. Venkaiah Naidu Delhi - New Delhi Sports Apps Internet National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift To Be Revealed At 2018 Indian Auto Expo
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters