Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu Launches Sports Talent Portal

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu officially launched the Sports Ministry's much-awaited 'National Sports Talent Search Portal' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel was also present at the occasion among others.

The portal will provide a three step simple process for registration, profile creation and upload of achievements.

The portal will enable any person from across India to upload his information and as per that the ministry will tap their talent and train them further in their respective disciplines.

The portal will also be available as an App which can be downloaded on smartphones.

