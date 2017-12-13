The Website
13 December 2017

US President Donald Trump Congratulates Democrat Doug Jones On Alabama Win

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Democrat Doug Jones for winning the Senate election in Alabama.

"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!" President Trump tweeted.

Doug Jones today became the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat from the staunchly Republican state of Alabama, defeating President Donald Trump-backed candidate Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations that he had sexually abused teenagers.

Moore's defeat marks a major political blow to Trump, who endorsed the Alabama Republican and held a rally on his behalf. Although most national Republicans rushed to distance themselves from Moore following the allegations against him, Trump reaffirmed his support to the firebrand conservative through tweets and public statements.

Jones' victory will narrow the Senate Republican majority to 51-49.

The new Senator would be sworn in next year and his term will last until January 2021.

