Updates On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Bengaluru Wedding Reception

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Bengaluru wedding reception was held at The Leela Palace on Wedneday evening. Family, close friends and sport stars attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru. The bride and groom made a regal picture in their wedding finery.

Deepika looked stunning in a gold sari at the Bengaluru reception. The actor made a stunning bride in a gold brocade sari worn over a full-sleeved ivory blouse paired with emerald chocker. This classy gold drape was a gift from mother Ujjala Padukone, bought from Angadi Galleria in Bengaluru.

The couple arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and headed straight to her home. They waved to fans and paparazzi from their balcony on Tuesday night and left for the reception venue on Wednesday morning. The couple married in Italy’s Lake Como last week and returned to India on Saturday. They are expected to host two wedding receptions in Mumbai as well.

Deepika and Ranveer are now set to host three wedding receptions In Mumbai on November 24, November 28 and December1, respectively. Friends from Bollywood will be attending the wedding reception on December 1.