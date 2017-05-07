The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:54 pm National News Analysis

UP Police Arrest 31 Dalit Activists From Lucknow Press Club, Release Later

They were supposed to talk about "atrocities agaisnt Dalits".
Outlook Web Bureau
UP Police Arrest 31 Dalit Activists From Lucknow Press Club, Release Later
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh police today arrested 31 dalit activists in Lucknow for allegedly planning to take out a rally without obtaining permission.  According to a source, the activists were later released.

Retired IPS officer and activist S R Darapuri was among the people arrested from the Lucknow Press Club where they had called for a press conference, reported NDTV. The organisers were supposed to talk about "atrocities agaisnt Dalits".

Advertisement opens in new window

The police said that the arrested persons were scheduled to hold a rally in support of people from Gujarat's Dalit community who were offloaded at Jhansi station on Sunday. They were travelling to Lucknow to gift Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a 125 kg soap.

"They are also accused of holding a rally without obtaining permission from the district administration," a police official was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Dalits Police & Security Forces CMs Caste National News Analysis
Next Story : Bajrang Dal Activists Forced Me To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Alleges NDTV's Muslim Journalist
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters