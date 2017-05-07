UP Police Arrest 31 Dalit Activists From Lucknow Press Club, Release Later
The Uttar Pradesh police today arrested 31 dalit activists in Lucknow for allegedly planning to take out a rally without obtaining permission. According to a source, the activists were later released.
Retired IPS officer and activist S R Darapuri was among the people arrested from the Lucknow Press Club where they had called for a press conference, reported NDTV. The organisers were supposed to talk about "atrocities agaisnt Dalits".
The police said that the arrested persons were scheduled to hold a rally in support of people from Gujarat's Dalit community who were offloaded at Jhansi station on Sunday. They were travelling to Lucknow to gift Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a 125 kg soap.
"They are also accused of holding a rally without obtaining permission from the district administration," a police official was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.
