Union Minister Of State For Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale Bats For SC, ST Reservation In Indian Army

Union Minister of State for social justice, Ramdas Athawale on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Indian Army.

"I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to provide reservation to backward classes in the Indian Army," Athawale told ANI here, adding that he will speak to the Prime Minister regarding the same.

Citing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar words that we all should serve our country, Athawale further urged all youngsters to get recruited into the Indian Army.

Earlier, Athawale had demanded reservations for the SC-ST community in the Indian cricket team also. (ANI)