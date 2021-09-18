Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC

Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC

The cover has been reduced from the second-highest level of Z category to Y category, after an order was issued by the Union home ministry on Friday.

Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC
Former BJP-MP Babul Supriyo | PTI

Trending

Centre Cuts Down Babul Supriyo's Security Cover As The Former BJP-MP Joins TMC
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T17:26:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 5:26 pm

The Union government has curtailed the armed security cover of central paramilitary commandos that was previously given to Babul Supriyo who left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, official sources said.

According to the officials, following an order issued by the Union home ministry on Friday, the cover has been reduced from the second-highest level of Z category to Y category.

The security cover given to VVIPs and high-risk personalities under the central scheme, ranges from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X categories.

On the scaling down of Supriyo's security category, the sources said that a recommendation in this context was made by central security and intelligence agencies.

Supriyo (50), dropped as minister from the Narendra Modi cabinet in July, is being guarded by an armed contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

From about six-seven commandos, Supriyo will now be guarded by two armed personnel during travel.

The sources indicated a further review of his cover cannot be ruled out, and the job of his security can be entirely entrusted to the West Bengal Police as he has now joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Supriyo, after joining the ruling party in West Bengal, told the media that he was very excited about joining the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and that he will work for the development of the state.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Babul Supriyo New Delhi Centre Former BJP-MP Security Security Category BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Indian Air Force Scheduled To Host Air Show Over Srinagar's Dal Lake On Sep 26

Indian Air Force Scheduled To Host Air Show Over Srinagar's Dal Lake On Sep 26

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

CBSE All Set To Carry Out Central Teacher Eligibility Test between Dec 16-Jan 13

Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’

Priyanka Gandhi Holidays In Shimla Amid Crisis In Punjab Congress

Amarinder Singh Quits As Punjab Chief Minister Amid Rift In Congress, Says 'Humiliated'

Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Linked To Terror Module Busted By Delhi Police

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

Read More from Outlook

Amarinder Singh Quits As Punjab Chief Minister Amid Rift In Congress, Says 'Humiliated'

Amarinder Singh Quits As Punjab Chief Minister Amid Rift In Congress, Says 'Humiliated'

Harish Manav / The Congress high command was learnt to have asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resign ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

Outlook Correspondent / With his unexpected move, Babul Supriyo has become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP to switch over to the TMC.

Advertisement