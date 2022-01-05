Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
TRS regime "most undemocratic": Nadda

Hitting out at the TRS government over the arrest of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and alleged corruption, he alleged that the TRS regime is "the most undemocratic" and "one of the most corrupt" in the country.

TRS regime
Nadda was to participate in a "peace rally" of state BJP in Secunderabad here Tuesday evening against Sanjay Kumar's arrest.

2022-01-05T14:58:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 2:58 pm

In a broadside against the ruling TRS in Telangana over its "undemocratic and autocratic" functioning and others, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has "lost mental balance" in the wake of BJP's wins in the Assembly bypolls.

BJP would fight against the TRS in a democratic way, till the "decisive end", he said. "We will expose KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). We will expose his corrupt practices," he told reporters here Tuesday night. Nadda arrived here Tuesday evening to attend the three-day coordination meeting of RSS and the various organisations inspired by it. The coordination meeting of RSS would be held from Wednesday.

Nadda was scheduled to participate in a "peace rally" of state BJP at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad here Tuesday evening against Sanjay Kumar's arrest and subsequent imprisonment for alleged violation of COVID-19 prohibitory norms. Kumar was arrested on Sunday night over a protest in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the state government's recent Order (No 317). However, police denied permission to the "peace rally" in view of the COVID-19 prohibitory orders.

With police denying permission, high drama prevailed here as Nadda arrived at the airport. Nadda told reporters at the airport that city joint commissioner of police Kartikeya met him and told him that the COVID-19 norms should be adhered to and that there is no permission for the event.

Nadda said he told the police official that he would follow all COVID-19 norms and go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue, the venue of the rally, accordingly. Asserting that he would follow COVID-19 norms, Nadda sought the police official to make the necessary arrangements so that he can pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

The police official, however, expressed his inability saying he had no permission for it, he said. Vowing to follow COVID-19 norms, Nadda reached the Mahatma Gandhi statue and paid floral tributes. He then left for state BJP headquarters and addressed a press conference. "It (TRS government) is the most undemocratic government which is functioning. Whatever has happened in the last two days (over arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar), it is the murder of democracy," he said.

It is "dictatorship" in a way and "autocracy" on the part of the TRS government, he alleged. Though TRS ministers organised rallies, public meetings, the attempt was to stop BJP on the pretext of coronavirus, he charged. He alleged that police used gas-cutters to enter Sanjay Kumar's office at Karimnagar on Sunday night to foil his peaceful protest and also manhandled him before arresting him. "I am ashamed to say that we are in 21st century," he said.

Attacking Rao over "his behaviour", Nadda alleged "he (KCR) has lost his mental balance" in the wake of BJP's wins in Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly by-polls. "He has lost his sense of proportion, the way he is behaving," he said. On the alleged corruption in the TRS regime, Nadda said: "This state is proving to be one of the most corrupt states and all under the direction of Chief Minister". The Kaleswaram irrigation project has "become an ATM for KCR," he said. "It is a dynastic rule. It is a question on democracy," he further said.

With inputs from PTI.

