Triumph Scrambler 1200 Unveiled

Triumph has unveiled a thoroughbred offroader - the Scrambler 1200, which now sits on the top of the food chain, above the Street Scrambler. The Scrambler 1200 has got a bigger 1200cc motor, a more capable suspension setup and electronic rider aids. It will be available in two variants: a base XC and a more potent XE.

Design:

While the basic design premise is similar to the smaller Street Scrambler, the Scrambler 1200 looks meaner and more purposeful thanks to its long travel suspension setup and flat seat. It comes with a lot of aluminium components in the form of the swingarm, bash plate, spiked footpegs and front and rear mudguards. Both the front and rear suspension get plastic covers to protect them from muck and grime, a thoughtful addition for off road journeys. The left side panel carries the Scrambler 1200 name on an aluminium plate with an aluminium scuff protector below.

For a retro feel, the fuel tank gets a stainless steel strap running down the middle, topped of with a brushed aluminium Monza style fuel filler cap. Modern touches come in the form of LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators and a full-colour TFT screen, wherein the menu can be accessed via a cube on the left switchgear. The base XC variant comes in 2 paint schemes: Jet Black with Matt Black and Khaki Green with Jet Black.

In addition to the above styling bits, the top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE gets gold anodised front forks, knuckle guards with aluminium bracing and silver finished handlebars. The fuel tank on the XE variant gets the Triumph tank badge with a fat stripe running across the side of the fuel tank. Features on the XE include a motorcycle integrated GoPro control system that enables GoPro operation while riding and ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation displayed on the TFT instrument console. In addition you get keyless ignition, heated grips, cruise control and a USB charging socket as standard fitment.

It will come in two unique shades: Fusion White with Brooklands Green and Cobalt Blue with Jet Black.

Like all bikes in the Bonneville family, the Scrambler 1200 also gets a host of customisation options. You can choose from over 80 accessories or opt for one of the two inspiration kits. The Escape inspiration kits offers a touring friendly package in the form of panniers, flyscreen, auxiliary LED lamps and rear rack.

The Extreme inspiration kit offers more off-road capability and turns the bike into a more hardcore scrambler. It includes a high raised mudguard, Arrow exhausts, handlebar brace, headlamp grille and engine protector.

Engine:

The Scrambler 1200 derives power from Triumph's ‘High Torque’ 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that in its ‘scrambler’ tune makes 90PS at 7400rpm and 110Nm of torque at 3950rpm. The motor has a 270 degree crank that gives it better low end grunt and also the characteristic rumble of a V-twin motor. The six speed gearbox comes with a slipper clutch.

To harness that power, the Scrambler 1200 gets five riding modes: Road, Off-Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider. It even gets ABS and traction control both of which can be switched off. The more hardcore XE version gets five rider modes with the addition of an Off-road Pro mode for more control in off-road riding conditions. It gets cornering ABS and traction control that is aided by an inertial measurement unit (IMU) for precise control.

Underpinnings:

The Scrambler 1200 features a new aluminium cradle frame that uses a new headstock. It gets a 547mm long aluminium swingarm that allows more wheel travel and also imparts better stability. Both the XC and XE get fully adjustable Showa upside down front forks and twin fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock absorbers. While the XC gets 200mm of suspension travel on both ends, the XE comes with 250mm of travel on both ends. It also gets a longer 579mm rear swingarm.

Both bikes get side laced 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tubeless tyres. Braking on both are via the same 320mm front discs with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and a 255mm rear disc with Brembo 2-piston caliper. The XE however gets a Brembo MCS front brake lever.

Launch and pricing:

Both the Scrambler 1200 XC and 1200 XE are expected to launch worldwide on December 14 this year. We expect the bikes to be launched in India by early next year with a starting price of around Rs 12 lakh. When launched, the Scrambler 1200 will face competition from the Ducati Scrambler 1100 range (Rs 10.91 lakh -11.42 lakh, ex-India) and BMW RnineT Scrambler (Rs 15.55 lakh ex-India).

