Tripura Blockade: BJP Workers 'Gherao' CM Manik Sarkar's House For Failing To Clear NH 8

Dozens of BJP workers on Tuesday gheraoed the residence of Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar for failing to clear the ongoing indefinite blockade of the National Highway 8 after a 48-hour ultimatum, which the party had given him, ended, according to ANI.

People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), demanding a separate ‘Twipraland’, have blocked the highway and railway routes in Tripura. The protest entered its ninth day on Tuesday.

Advertisement opens in new window

In Agartala, Sarkar had a telephonic discussion with Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of state for home, on Monday, during which the latter told him that home minister Rajnath Singh had assigned him to talk to the IPFT leaders as soon as possible.

"Chief minister Manik Sarkar and Kiren Rijiju had a talk regarding the blockade. Rijiju told Sarkar that Rajnath Singh has asked him to talk with the IPFT delegation on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the afternoon," a statement issued by the government said on Monday.

Talks between the state government and IPFT failed on Sunday as the outfit refused to withdraw its road and rail blockade at Baramura hill range, about 30 km from Agartala.

A nine-member delegation of IPFT headed by its president NC Debbarma met a delegation of the state government headed by chief secretary Sanjib Ranjan for talks to break the impasse over the blockade, but decided to continue its indefinite agitation programme.

"An administrative team headed by the chief secretary requested us to withdraw the movement on the plea that it is causing problems for the common people. But, the proposal was not acceptable to us because they did not agree to discuss our demand for a separate state. We said our movement will continue," Debbarma had told reporters.

(With agency inputs)