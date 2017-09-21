Tamil Nadu government today assured Kerala to take urgent action against the Nirmal a chit fund company that allegedly duped several investors in Kerala.
An assurance in this regard was given by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami during a meeting with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan at Chennai today, a press release said here.
Though the company, Krishna Nidhi Private Ltd, was based in Kanayakumari district bordering southern part of Kerala, most of the people cheated were common people from the villages of the state, it said.
Vijayan suggested for holding a joint probe the two states after registering a case in Kanyakumari, the release said, adding, all documents and evidences collected by Kerala police should be made part of the probe.
There should be a coordination between top police officials of the two states for an effective investigation into the fraud, Chief Minister said.
The Company had duped several crores of rupees from several investors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu over a period of time.
Opposition leader in he Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala had demanded a CBI probe into the Chit Fund scam as it involved two states.
Chennithala alleged that as per preliminary assumption the fraud was to a tune of Rs 1,000 crore.
Instead of having a separate probe by Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it would be better to have an investigation by a Central Agency, he said.
A group of investors who were duped by the company had organised a road blockade on the national highway at Parassala near here yesterday demanding CBI probe into the scam.
Tamil Nadu Assures Kerala To Take Urgent Action Against Chit Firm That Duped Investors
Tamil Nadu government today assured Kerala to take urgent action against the Nirmal a chit fund company that allegedly duped several investors in Kerala.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Calcutta HC Cancels Mamata Banerjee Govt's Order
- Kamal Haasan Should Join Politics: Kejriwal
- Rohingyas Are Not Refugees, They Are Illegal Immigrants: Rajnath Singh
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Hours After Sardesai Nails Arnab’s ‘Lie On Covering Gujarat Riots’, YouTube Video Removed
- Rajasthan School Director, Teacher Call Student On Pretext Of Extra Class, Rape Her, Later Make Her Abort
- Teach IIT Students About 'Pushpak Viman', Tell Them About Indian Who Invented Plane: MoS HRD Minister Satyapal Singh
- Arnab Should Have The Magnanimity To Come Out And Apologise, Says Journalist Rahul Kanwal
- Sardesai Says Arnab's Claim Of Facing Saffron Goons In Gujarat A Lie, He Wasn't Covering Riots
- 'First You Eat Meat, Then Meat Eats You', Union Minister Maneka Gandhi Says Humans Are 'Natural Vegetarians'
- Intolerance And Unemployment Serious Challenge For India, Says Rahul Gandhi In US
- Muslim Woman Trolled For Singing Hindu Devotional Song, And In Front Of Men
Post a Comment