Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Three-judge Bench To Consider Prayer To Treat Cost Of Rs 25 Lakh As Donation: SC

Attorney General K K Venugopal said the applicant feels that cost is in the nature of a penalty and therefore wants the amount already deposited, be treated as a donation.

Three-judge Bench To Consider Prayer To Treat Cost Of Rs 25 Lakh As Donation: SC
The Supreme Court, New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Trending

Three-judge Bench To Consider Prayer To Treat Cost Of Rs 25 Lakh As Donation: SC
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T23:04:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:04 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said its three-judge bench will consider an NGO’s prayer to treat as a donation the cost of Rs 25 lakh imposed by the apex court while rejecting a plea seeking an SIT probe into allegations of bribery in a purported medical college scam.

On December 1, 2017, the apex court dismissed a plea filed by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) terming it “contemptuous” and asked it to deposit Rs 25 lakh with the registry in six weeks. It said the amount shall be transferred to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Advocates' Welfare Fund.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said the December 2017 order was passed by a three-judge bench and it would be appropriate that the prayer made by CJAR is also considered by a three-judge bench. “As regards prayer clause C, as the original order dated December 1, 2017 was passed by a bench of three-judges combination, post this application for consideration of that prayer before a three-judge bench,” the bench said.

Related Stories

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19; Total Infection In Capital Spikes To Over 4,000

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for CJAR, told the top court that this body is actually a platform with retired judges, senior advocates and others and a penalty would impose “some kind of stigma” on several persons. “We have no problem in where the money goes, nor do we want the money back,” he said, adding that they are not at all on the merits of the matter. He said the applicant is only requesting that the amount be treated as a donation and not penalty.  

Attorney General K K Venugopal said the applicant feels that cost is in the nature of a penalty and therefore wants the amount already deposited, be treated as a donation. “We, the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, would be very happy to receive that amount and therefore, I personally have no objection to the amount being treated as a donation,” Venugopal said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The bench said there was already a direction in the 2017 order that the amount be transferred to the SCBA Advocates’ Welfare Fund. It said one of the prayers made by the applicant that the amount be transferred to the SCBA can’t be taken forward as the December 2017 order directs transfer of the amount to the SCBA Advocates’ Welfare Fund and not to the SCBA. 

The bench directed the apex court registry to transfer the amount in consonance with the direction issued by the court in the 2017 order. The CJAR had earlier told the top court that it had deposited Rs 25 lakh with its registry. The apex court had dismissed the review and the curative pleas of CJAR in the case. The petitioner had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which a retired judge of the Orissa High Court was also an accused. 

- With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Supreme Court NGOs Medical Colleges Judges Petition Penalty
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement