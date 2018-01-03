The Website
03 January 2018 Last Updated at 7:23 pm National News Analysis

Three Cases Registered Against Self-Styled 'God Man' Virender Dikshit

Outlook Web Bureau
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered three cases against self-styled godman Virender Dikshit, few days after more than 40 girls were rescued allegedly from the illegal confinement at an ashram owned by him in Delhi's Rohini.

The Delhi High Court had, earlier, indicated that a warrant would be issued against Dikshit. It also sought details of all the eight ashrams linked to him.

The rescue operation, led by the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), was carried out after the High Court formed a panel consisting of lawyers and the DCW chief, to inspect the premises of the so-called institute, owned by Dikshit. The rescued girls were sent to shelter homes and will be counselled. (ANI)

