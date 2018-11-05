The Updated Scrambler 800 Shown At 2018 Ducati World Premiere

First shown prior to the start of the 2018 Intermot, Ducati has brought their Scrambler 800s to Ducati World Premiere (and in a few days to EICMA 2018) as well. While the changes aren't drastic, Ducati has improved upon the neo retro style of the Scrambler.

Aesthetically, the main changes come via the updated headlamp and the information cluster, both of which are derived from the bigger Scrambler 1100 which was launched in India a couple of months ago. The illumination units are full LEDs and bear a cross in them the brings out the bike's rugged character. The round info cluster is quite similar to the old one but now is Ducati Multimedia System ready.

Under the skin remains the same trellis frame but now gets improved suspension units. Although we are still to get our hands on one, we hope that this gen of the Scrambler is more capable than before. It is still powered by the 803cc L-twin air-cooled motor that still continues make 73.4PS and 67Nm of torque. While there is no change in the six-speed transmission, the bike gets a hydraulic clutch which should make life easier. It also gets a span adjustable clutch lever to suit the rider.

But the biggest update for the Scrambler 800 models has to be the addition of Bosch Cornering ABS. The added safety net allows for the rider to bring the bike to a dead halt even when the braking begins while the bike is leaned over.

Each of the Scrambler 800 models gets a new set of colour schemes that accentuate their presence. While we have no word as yet from Ducati India as to when the bikes will be available in India, a wise guess would be that they would be ready for sale in early 2019. Expect a bump of 60k over the current retailing price of Rs. 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: zigwheels.com