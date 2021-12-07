The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The demand for high-end watches has been rising for the past decade. Many big brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille have become the first choice of watch lovers to pick up their favourite timepiece. This ongoing demand has given rise to the luxury watch buying selling market, with many players jumping in to capitalize on this opportunity. Out of the many names presenting the world's best luxury watches for people is 'The Kettle Kids', which has emerged as the most exclusive one-stop shop for luxury watch brands known for its genuine quality products. It has become one of the most competitive names dominating the marketplace like no other brand, and why not for it's known for the vast collection of watches which would leave the customers wide-eyed with envy.

They were founded by two brothers from South London who dreamt of establishing a jewellery empire by taking a loan from their grandmother and buying their first Cartier. Theirs is a classic rags-to-riches story as they hustled their way to the top by starting by selling their products on Instagram to eventually opening their unit in Canary Wharf. Today, the brand has grown big with a 2000 sq. ft unit in Aldgate and an online shop that caters to some of the biggest names from the sports and music zone. Their collection ranges from the finest luxury brands to the highest quality. The brand has grown manifold since its inception a few years back, and now the brothers are planning to open up a diamond workshop and a retail store shortly. Interestingly, their Instagram boasts a huge 90,000+ followers, which is impressive. With customers from across the globe buying their luxury timepieces, they have emerged as the preferable brands the industry has ever seen to date, and their growing popularity says it all.



To know more, follow 'The Kettle Kids' on Instagram: @the_kettle_kids.