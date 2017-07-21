‘Tantrik Rituals’ Claim Life of Four Children In Three Weeks
A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing his three-year-old girl child into a canal to become a 'tantrik' in Haryana's Faridabad district.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the body of the child was found in a canal near Gurgaon. The locals took the decomposed body to a nearby hospital where the girl’s family identified her.
Dheeraj Kumar of Pyali Chowk area had earlier approached Kotwali police station to inform that his daughter Sonakshi had been kidnapped. Police had registered a case over the complaint.
During the course of the investigation, the police officials while going through the CCTV footages noticed that the father was seen with his daughter when he left home but when he came back the child was missing.
“We interrogated him about the incident for an hour after which he confessed to the crime,” said a police officer.
On Thursday, Dheeraj was arrested and produced in a court that remanded him to one-day police custody.
During interrogation, Dheeraj further revealed that he wanted to get rid of his daughter to become a 'tantrik'.
“The investigation is still on and we are trying to find out if there is anybody behind his actions,” police officials told HT.
A similar incident was reported last week where on suggestions of a tantrik, a man yearning for a son abducted and killed a two-year-old boy for a human sacrificial ritual.
In another instance, a six-month-old child was sacrificed by a sorcerer in Jharkhand, after a local tantrik suggested him to do so in order to appease god. In Indore last week a family was arrested by the police after a case of murder of their own child came into light. According to the reports, the duo had 'sacrificed' their two-year-old child on the advice of a 'tantrik'.
