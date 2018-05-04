The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 May 2018 Last Updated at 7:53 pm National

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Train Fare, Rs 1000 Aid For Students Appearing For NEET Exam

Outlook Web Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Train Fare, Rs 1000 Aid For Students Appearing For NEET Exam
Representative Image
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Train Fare, Rs 1000 Aid For Students Appearing For NEET Exam
outlookindia.com
2018-05-04T19:54:58+0530

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswamir today announced train fare and a monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 foe each student who travels to other states to appear for the NEET exam. 

He said these students and one attendant travelling with him or her would be provided second class train fare and given an assistance of Rs 1,000 towards other expenditure.

Palaniswami said the direction was given following reports that those allotted centres outside Tamil Nadu were facing difficulties.

Students could get the train fare and Rs 1,000 assistance from the district Chief Education Officer through their school either before or after their journey to write NEET, he said.

Palaniswami's announcement comes a day after PMK demanded that the state government bear the travel expenses of students who have been allotted centres in other States.

A section of students, about 200 from Tamil Nadu, have been allotted centres in Kerala and Rajasthan to write NEET, according to the PMK.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had said yesterday that about 200 students, including those from Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, were allotted centres in Rajasthan and Kerala.

When a petition was filed in the Madras High Court against centres outside the State, the court had asked the union government to allot the centres in Tamil Nadu itself.

However, it was "shocking" that it was stayed by the Supreme Court, the PMK leader, who is also the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, had said.

"Tamil Nadu government should bear the air travel and lodging expenditure of the students if it could not get the Union government to allocate centres within the state for students," he had said

The PMK leader had alleged that allotting NEET centres for

Tamil Nadu students in Rajasthan and Kerala was "social injustice."

DMK working president M K Stalin had also hit out at the Centre for not making arrangements to ensure that students from Tamil Nadu took the eligibility test in centres within the state.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Edappadi K. Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Students National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ministers Visit Dalit Houses Despite Mosquitoes Biting Us: UP Education Minister
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters