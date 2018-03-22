Tamil Nadu: 2 Cops Attempt Self Immolation Outside State Police Headquarters Alleging Caste Discrimination By Seniors

Two policemen from Theni district allegedly attempted self-immolation on Wednesday outside the state police headquarters in Chennai after alleging caste discrimination by certain senior officials.

TV channels showed the two policemen pouring some suspected inflammable substance on themselves in front of their colleagues.

The personnel, including those on duty at the DGP office, overpowered them, preventing any injury to the duo or those around.

They were swiftly removed from the spot.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the two policemen levelled certain charges against some of their senior officials in Theni district and sought redressal.

The incident comes close on the heels of the recent suicides of two policemen, including that of an Armed Reserve constable at the memorial of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina.

Both policemen had killed themselves with their service weapons here.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Monday said that the deceased had taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

(PTI)