25 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:28 pm National

'Take Care Of Your Health': PM Modi Tells Airman Who Fainted During Guard Of Honour Ceremony

After the ceremony ended and the dignitary had left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the airman and enquired about his health.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-06-25T14:29:48+0530

The summer heat took its toll on an IAF personnel who collapsed during the guard of honour ceremony organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure.

Faure, who is on his first bilateral visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi on Monday morning.

After the ceremony ended and the dignitary had left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the airman and enquired about his health.

Modi asked him to be careful about his health.

After spending a few minutes with him, Modi left for his official residence, sources in the Prime Minister's Office said.

The airman had fainted when the guard of honour was being presented to the visiting dignitary. He was attended by his colleagues and others present there.

