The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 March 2018 Last Updated at 11:50 am National

Supreme Court Asks Centre For Report On Conditions In Rohingya Camps In Various States

The senior lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Zaffar Ullah, said the Centre and states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir should be asked to provide better hygienic facilities at these camps
Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court Asks Centre For Report On Conditions In Rohingya Camps In Various States
AP file photo
Supreme Court Asks Centre For Report On Conditions In Rohingya Camps In Various States
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a "comprehensive status report" giving details of conditions in Rohingya refugee camps in various states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that conditions at the camps are unhygienic and "filthiest to say the least".

The senior lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Zaffar Ullah, said the Centre and states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir should be asked to provide better hygienic facilities at these camps.

Advertisement opens in new window

The plea alleged that poor and unhygienic conditions at these camps have led to several deaths recently.

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh New Delhi Rohingya Muslims National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Lok Sabha Adjourned For 11th Day As Protests Continue
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters