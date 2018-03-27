Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea For CBI Probe Into Noida Girl Suicide Case

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the reasons behind the suicide by a 16-year-old girl who, according to her father, took the extreme step as she was allegedly "sexually exploited, oppressed and harassed" by certain teachers and officials of her school.
The petition by the girl's father was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud which agreed to hear it next week. The father in his plea for CBI probe filed through advocate Sushil Tekriwal, has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police has "botched up and hushed up the entire investigation".
He has also sought directions to the respondents -- the Centre, UP and Delhi governments, UP police and CBI -- to ensure security and safety of the family members of the girl who was found hanging at her Noida residence on March 20.
According to her father, the Delhi-based school, where she was studying in class IX, had allegedly "deliberately" failed her in two subjects -- Science and Social Science -- leading to his daughter taking the extreme step.
He has said in his plea that he has moved the apex court as the school was located in Delhi, while the incident of suicide occurred at Noida in UP, giving rise to "jurisdictional compulsions for the police of both the states, jurisdictional complications, a big gap in the investigation process, procedure and communication and also non-cooperation and inaction amongst themselves".
The father, who claims to be a noted Kathak dancer, has alleged that his son, now an undergraduate student, also studied in the same school where "he was also bullied, tortured and humiliated by certain teachers for being good in performing arts and not being good in studies".
He claimed that as a result of the school's conduct, his son was forced to leave the institution, and added that he could not remove his daughter, who also faced similar treatment there, as he did not have the means to admit her anywhere else.
He has also said in his plea that his daughter was a brilliant artiste who was well versed in Kathak and used to perform in several high profile dance festivals of national and international fame.
PTI
