Stone Pelters Attack ANI OB Van In Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

A news wire, Asian News International's (ANI) outside broadcast (OB) van was attacked by stone pelters after an encounter with terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Stone pelters smashed the windshield of the OB-van even as the vehicle was identifiable with a large dish antenna fitted atop its roof and 'Press' placard posted on the front.



The crew was on an assignment covering the encounter in which two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam district on Thursday morning.

Security personnel soon provided a cover to the reporters and cameramen, forcing the stone pelters to retreat.

In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen hurling stones at security forces and media crew.

This is the second incident of attack on journalists in two days. Earlier, a video journalist working for state broadcaster Doordarshan was killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state.

The Editors Guild, in a statement, said, "Creating a safe environment for media professionals to discharge their duties will be critical for ensuring freedom of the press."

Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said, "We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery."

Journalists working in Jammu and Kashmir risk their lives while covering the news, especially in dangerous situations like Thursday's terror attack and the ensuing stone pelting by the locals.

Last week, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that stone pelters in Kashmir should be termed as over ground workers (OGW) of terrorists after unidentified persons hurled stones at the convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction, killing a soldier of army's Quick Reaction Team.

(ANI)