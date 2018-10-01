States Asked To Identify Rohingya Refugees, Collect Biometric Data: Rajnath Singh

﻿
The Centre will send the biometric report collected by states to the Myanmar government through diplomatic channel, Singh said.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T15:16:50+0530
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that states have been asked to identify Rohingya refugees and collect their biometric details.

The Centre will send the biometric report collected by states to the Myanmar government through diplomatic channel, he said.

Singh chaired a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here to discuss issues related to inter-state relations and security matters, including the Maoist menace.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Odisha was represented in the meeting by Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera.

The Union Home Minister said that the states required central forces which the Centre would provide as per need.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh Delhi Rohingya Muslims Illegal immigrants National

or just type initial letters