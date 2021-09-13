Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo could make his European return for Manchester United against Young Boys in UEFA Champions League. | File Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the star attraction when Manchester United take on Young Boys in their UEFA Champions League, Group F match. Check and telecast details.

2021-09-13T19:26:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 7:26 pm

English giants, Manchester United will start their UEFA Champions League with a Group F match against Swiss champions Young Boys on Tuesday. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already named his squad for the trip to Bern, Switzerland. (More Football News)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a rousing second debut at Old Trafford with a brace against Newcastle United in the weekend Premier League action, could make his European return for the United in the away match.

David Wagner's Young Boys are coming into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over FC Zurich, and a strong squad that can challenge the best in the business.

In the same group, La Liga side Villareal host Serie A outfit Atalanta. The match at El Madrigal will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Head-to-head

This will be their third meeting in the Champions League, with Manchester United winning their two previous encounters in 2018.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Group F match between Young Boys and Manchester United.
Date: September 14 (Tuesday)
Time: 10:15 PM IST
Venue: Wankdorf Stadium (Stade de Suisse), Bern

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Villarreal vs Atalanta match will be available live on SonyLIV.

Likely XIs

Young Boys: David von Ballmoos; Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ulisses Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Christopher Martins Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu.

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Donny van de Beek, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard; Cristiano Ronaldo.

