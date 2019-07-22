﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Women's Ashes: Taunton Test Ends In Draw, Australia Retain Lead Vs England

Women's Ashes: Taunton Test Ends In Draw, Australia Retain Lead Vs England

With the Taunton test in the Women's Ashes series between England and Australia ending in a draw, they will now take on each other in the T20I series, beginning July 26.

ANI 22 July 2019
Women's Ashes: Taunton Test Ends In Draw, Australia Retain Lead Vs England
Australia's Beth Mooney bats, during day four of the Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton, England.
AP
Women's Ashes: Taunton Test Ends In Draw, Australia Retain Lead Vs England
outlookindia.com
2019-07-22T08:56:13+0530

The one-off Test match between England and Australia ended in a draw as neither team was able to force the pace on day four, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes, at Taunton.

Australia now holds an unassailable 8-2 lead over England in the Ashes series, as they had already won the ODI series 3-0.

England resumed day four at 199/6. The team forced the pace as they played in an aggressive style. Nat Sciver helped England to brush off the follow-on score of 271.

Sciver went on to play a knock of 84 runs, and she was finally dismissed by Jess Jonassen. Laura Marsh also added 28 useful runs, but she was also sent back to the pavilion by Jonassen. England finally declared at the score of 275/9.

Australia came out to bat with a 145-run lead. England did not allow Australia to flourish with the bat as they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Hima Das As An Inspiration For Youth; Others Give Teen Sensation Fitting Titles

Rachel Haynes (1), Alyssa Healy (13), Meg Lanning (21) and Beth Mooney (25) departed cheaply, reducing Australia to 105/4. But Ellyse Perry held the fort for Australia and she allowed the side to carry the scoreboard forward.

Haynes and Healy were dismissed by Marsh whereas Lanning was sent back to the pavilion by Kirstie Gordon.

Mooney was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia were not able to force the pace to get a result and at the score of 230/7, the match between England and Australia ended in a draw. Perry went on to remain unbeaten at 76.

England and Australia will now take on each other in the T20I series, beginning July 26.

READ MORE IN:
ANI Taunton Cricket Ashes Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Drama Likely To End Today As Kumaraswamy Govt Gears For Trust Vote
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From ANI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters