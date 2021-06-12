WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Win Against West Indies

Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 141 gave South Africa complete control of the first Test against hosts West Indies at at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday. After scoring 322, by stumps South Africa bowlers had snared four Windies wicket to leave the hosts tottering at 82/4 still 143 runs adrift. Windies at one point were reduced to 51 for four before Roston Chase (21 ) and Jermaine Blackwood (10) steadied the innings. Catch the live cricket scores of Day 3 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News | Day 2 Report

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine