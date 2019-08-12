West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Losing Crucial Wickets In Quick Succession Cost Us The Game, Says Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder couldn't rescue his side from crashing to an ODI defeat against India in Queen's Park Oval, on August 11. After the match, Holder revealed that losing six wickets for 62-runs cost the match for his side.

India posted 279/7 off 50 overs. Windies were then reset a revised target of 270 runs off 46 overs due to weather conditions. The Men in Blue won by 59-runs.

West Indies were going good and were at 148 for four after the 27th over. Then out of the blue, they began to lose wickets in quick succession, to finish at 210 in the 42nd over.

"Extremely disappointing. We bowled really well and the game was in our hands. We lost crucial wickets at the back end to lose the game", said the captain.

"We need to take responsibility. We need to take the game deep. The pitch was pretty good and the bowlers despite the humid conditions did well. The batters have to take the responsibility. They have been letting us down far too often," he added.\

Meanwhile, Windies coach Floyd Reifer said that the team needs to learn from experience. He also added that the middle-order needs to show more competitiveness.

"We have to learn from this experience. The guys in the middle need to show a little more fight and grit. We should look to build partnerships in the middle. We were in front of the game today, but we found a way to gift our wickets. We need to learn from this and get better," he told reporters here after the match.

The third ODI between the two sides takes place on August 14, Queen's Park Oval. India lead 1-0, after the first match was abandoned.

(PTI And ANI Inputs)