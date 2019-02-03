US President Donald Trump Plays Golf With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus

﻿
Both Nicklaus and Woods are regular golf partners for Trump. Nicklaus even designed the club's 18-hole course, according to the club's website.

US President Donald Trump played golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, saying he had a "great morning", playing the game with the two professionals.

Trump joined Woods and Nicklaus on Saturday morning at his property, the rump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, reports Fox News.

"Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods," the President tweeted alongside a picture of the three.

The trip is Trump's first to his Florida home and properties since November.

The President had limited his travel during a record, 35-day partial government shutdown which had started on December 22, and ended only last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are regular golf partners for Trump. Nicklaus even designed the club's 18-hole course, according to the club's website.

Woods had also played with former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

He has known Trump for years and the two have played together before the President took office.

(IANS)

