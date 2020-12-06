Tottenham Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League's North London Derby

December 06, 2020
Corona
Bitter rivals Tottenham and Arsenal face off in the season's first North London derby as Premier League starts to welcome back fans to stadiums. Check match and telecast details - TV channels, live streaming, confirmed starting XIs, kick-off time, etc

Outlook Web Bureau 06 December 2020
Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta
A day after conceding the top spot in the Premier League points table, Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the season's first North London derby on Sunday. Until Friday, the Spurs were sitting at the top of the table, but Chelsea defeated Leeds United late on Saturday to dethrone Jose Mourinho's side, who have a game at hand. (More Football News)

Mourinho had in fact warned Spurs that their positing will count for nothing when they tackle 15th- paced Arsenal, eben though the hosts are unbeaten in six home league games against their bitter rivals.

Spurs laboured to a 3-3 Europa League draw at LASK in the midweek, with Harry Kane missing in one of eight changes from the goalless draw with Chelsea. Mourinho hopes to have his talisman available, with Kane having netted 10 goals against Arsenal, needing one more to become the highest goalscorer in this fixture.

But even with the England star in the team, Mourinho knows his side – whose nine-match unbeaten streak is the longest ongoing run in the top flight – must guard against complacency.

Arsenal have only lost back-to-back Premier League games against Tottenham twice (in May 1993 and November 2010) and this is the lowest they have sat in the table heading into a north London derby since August 1993, when they were 21st before claiming a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

Spurs' new stadium will welcome 2,000 fans after national lockdown measures were lifted in England, although the regional tier restrictions mean not all clubs can host supporters.

That has led some to complain about an unfair advantage for those clubs that can have the backing of their fans, but Mourinho believes everyone should see the positives after a long spell of football being played exclusively behind closed doors.

But Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has insisted he is glad Tottenham fans will be able to attend Sunday's north London derby and dismissed the notion that such situations are unfair on away teams.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Premier League match between two North London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal
Date: December 6 (Sunday), 2020
Time: 10:00 PM IST
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD
Live Streaming: Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

Confirmed starting XIs:

Tottenham Hostspur (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Kane Son.

Subs: Hart, Rodon, Davies, Winks, Moura, Bale, Vinicius.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Runarsson, Mustafi, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Nketiah.

