Tokyo Olympics, Closing Ceremony, Live Streaming: Bajrang Punia To Be India's Flag-bearer - When And Where To Watch

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the closing ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST. Watch live streaming

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:17 pm
India's Bajrang Bajrang strands on the podium with his bronze medal during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 65kg wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
2021-08-08T13:17:03+05:30

There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

Tokyo Olympics | Sports News

In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer M C Mary Kom were India's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.

Program Details

Date: August 8, 2021
Time: 4.30 PM IST
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
Theme: "Moving Forward: Worlds We Share"

How to watch

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

(With PTI inputs)

