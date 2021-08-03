August 03, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Armand Duplantis Wins Pole Vault Gold

Duplantis, 21, clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02m

Associated Press (AP) 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:37 pm
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes during a qualifications round in the men's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Morry Gash
2021-08-03T21:37:34+05:30

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02 meters and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record.

Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 meters he set in Glasgow last year.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 meters. Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters. (AP)

