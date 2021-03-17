Tiger Woods Returns Home To Continue Recovery From Injuries After Car Crash

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods has revealed he has left hospital and returned home as he recovers from last month's car crash which left him with multiple leg injuries. (More Sports News)

The 45-year-old former world number one went on social media to provide an update on his health following the single-car rollover in California on February 23.

Woods suffered a comminuted open fracture in his right leg, requiring emergency surgery, while he also had additional injuries to his foot and ankle.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods tweeted. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

