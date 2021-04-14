Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL T20 Cricket League Match

David Warner-led Surnrisers Hyderabad face Virat Kohl's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with both the teams looking to find their best XI.

RCB started their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrilling last-ball win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The nature of the win might otherwise prove their efficacy but the result could have gone either way. Despite spending big in the auction, RCB remain a team fraught with imbalance. For a change though, their bowlers looked sharp and eager with Harshal Patel becoming the first to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. Ideally, a star-studded batting line-up featuring the likes of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers should have no issue chasing down a 160-run target. But evidently, that wasn't the case.

Former champions from Hyderabad lost their season opener to Kolkata Knight Riders by ten wickets, despite Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow hitting fifties, while chasing a 188-run target. Hyderabad boast a very strong bowling attack, but somehow they ended up conceding a big score. Afghan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were the best bowlers. New ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma leaked runs, while T Natarajan was far from his best.

Head-to-head: SRH 10 - RCB 7. This will be their 18th meeting, with Sunrisers Hyderabad leading the head-to-head record 10-7. In the previous match, the Eliminator last season, SRH cantered to a six-wicket win.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 6th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Date: April 14 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

