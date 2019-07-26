﻿
Stories Created By Media: CoA Chief Vinod Rai On Alleged Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift In India Cricket Team

Social media was abuzz with talks of a cold war between Kohli and Sharma after it was reported that the two have had a fallout following India's loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals. CoA chief Vinod Rai has refuted those allegations.

PTI 26 July 2019
Vinod Rai feels that allegations are created by the media.
Committee of Administrators  (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has revealed that there is no such rift between India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Social media was abuzz with talks of a cold war between Kohli and Sharma after it was reported that the two have had a fallout following India's loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals.

According to PTI, Rai said, "These are all stories created by you guys."

Until now neither Kohli nor Rohit have said anything about the allegations.

Earlier according to reports, a BCCI official had revealed that the alleged rift between the duo had become the body's main concern, as it could negatively affect the team. 

While Sharma was the highest run-getter at the World Cup with his record-breaking five hundreds, Kohli also had a decent outing in England, scoring five half-centuries. The duo are also part of India's Test, ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour.

PTI Vinod Rai Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sports

