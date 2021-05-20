May 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sports Ministry Invites Online Applications For National Sports Awards

Sports Ministry Invites Online Applications For National Sports Awards

The last date of submitting online applications for the National Sports Awards is June 21

PTI 20 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:26 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sports Ministry Invites Online Applications For National Sports Awards
Last year, the prize money for Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dhronacharya and Dhyanchand awards was increased significantly.
Sports Ministry Invites Online Applications For National Sports Awards
outlookindia.com
2021-05-20T20:26:37+05:30

The Sports Ministry on Thursday invited applications for the national sports awards, allowing eligible athletes, coaches, universities and other entities to self-nominate and apply online for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Sports News)

The last date of submitting applications is June 21.

"In view of the current pandemic situation, the nominations for the National Sports Awards will be accepted online, this year," the Ministry said in a release.

"Last year the Sports Ministry had for the first time allowed for self nomination of applicants in view of the pandemic.

"This year too, self nomination will be allowed. National Sporting Federations will also nominate athletes for the top honours," it added.

Till 2019, applicants needed recommendations to be able to apply but the condition was waived off last year as the COVID-19 lockdown prevented smooth movement of people.

Last year, 74 recipients were bestowed with the awards.

The prize money was also increased significantly with the Khel Ratna awardees receiving Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand winners Rs 10 lakh.

In an unprecedented move, cricketer Rohit Sharma, women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu and TT player Manika Batra were jointly awarded the Khel Ratna last year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shooting Coach Monali Gorhe Dies Of Mucormycosis Aged 44

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Arjuna Award NSF - National Sports Federation Sports Dronacharya Award Sports Award Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos