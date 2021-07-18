Sl Vs IND, 1st ODI: Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Make India Debuts

Ishan Kishan couldn’t have hoped for a better gift on his birthday than getting an ODI debut for India on his birthday. (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

The 23-year-old is only the second Indian and 16th overall to make his debut on birthday. First player for India to make his debut for India on his birthday is Gursharan Singh. Gursharan played against Australia in Hamilton in 1990.

Giving Ishan company and making his ODI debut is Suryakumar Yadav. Incidentally both the players made their T20 debut also together on March 14, 2021 against England.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series. The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League for which India has already qualified as hosts.

Ishan and Suryakumar emerged as mainstay in Mumbai Indians side and have been among runs in India domestic cricket as well.

Ishan Kishan made a sensational T20 debut for India with his 56-run knock helping India complete a successful chase against England.

Ishan has played 44 first class matches averaging 37.53 with 2665 runs. His highest score in first class is 273. In 77 List A’s he has 2549 runs at an average of 36.94.

Suryakumar Yadav has played three T20Is for India. He has been Mumbai’s batting mainstay for long in domestic cricket. In 77 first class matches, Suryakumar averages 44.02 with 5326 runs under his belt.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(C), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

