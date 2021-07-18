Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs India, 1st ODI: IND Start Favourites Vs SL in Colombo

Shikhar Dhawan's team will write a new chapter in India cricket history in Colombo on Sunday. For the first time, India will field split teams with Virat Kohli and Co. preparing for the Test series in England starting August 4. On the basis of records, India will start favourites versus Sri Lanka. They have not lost a ODI in Lanka since July 2012. Dhawan's team may be short on match practice but this team is brimming with short-format specialists. Plus, the team arrived early to follow the COVID-19 quarantine protocols and will be eager to play a competitive match. Sri Lanka players, perennially in trouble with their cricket board on money matters, will be led by Dasun Shanaka after first-choice skipper Kusal Perera was injured. The Lankans have lost four of their last five ODIs and will be hoping to bounce back at Premadasa Stadium that usually produces high-scoring matches. Follow live cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs India, first ODI in Colombo here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

