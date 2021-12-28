Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3: Lungi Ngidi Triggers India Collapse - Lunch Report

On a pitch spruced up by the second day's persistent rainfall, Lungi made full use of the underlying moisture to finish with figures of 6 for 71 in 24 overs as India lost 7 wickets for 55 runs starting from an overnight score of 272 for 3.

South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Risabh Pant on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-12-28T16:20:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:20 pm

Lungi Ngidi bowled a fiery morning spell to run through the Indian middle-order as South Africa restricted the visitors to 327 on day three of the first Test.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

On a pitch spruced up by second day's persistent rainfall, Lungi made full use of the underlying moisture to finish with figures of 6 for 71 in 24 overs as India lost 7 wickets for 55 runs starting from an overnight score of 272 for 3.

Ngidi did get a lot of support from Kagiso Rabada, whose 3 for 72 also had centurion KL Rahul (123)'s wicket.

However, India did strike back before the lunch with Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable away swinger found opposition skipper Dean Elgar's (1) outside edge. South Africa went into the break with scoreboard reading 21 for one.

Aiden Markram (9 batting) and Keegan Petersen (11 batting) were at the crease.

The morning belonged to Ngidi and Rabada as the Supersport Park track stayed true to its reputation of quickening up as time progressed.

The bounce was more and the length that Rabada and Nigidi bowled consistently was a touch fuller compared to first day.

Unlike the opening day, the two overnight batters Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (48) didn't get anything short or wide to get going first up.

It was Rabada, who drew the first blood on the day with a well directed short ball aimed at Rahul's rib-cage.

The batter simply couldn't manage the pull-shot and the tickle landed in Quinton de Kock's gloves.

In case of Rahane, Ngidi hadn't provided enough length for the drive and the ball reared up from length to take his edge and into keeper's gloves.

Ravichandran Ashwin's batting in SENA countries has gone downhill and the leading edge that lobbed up to Keshav Maharaj was a result of not being able to negotiate extra bounce generated by Ngidi.

Rishabh Pant (8)'s dismissal was a carbon copy of Cheteshwar Pujara's where an angular delivery climbed up and it was an easy bat-pad catch for forward short leg.

Bumrah (14) did hit a few boundaries to take the score past 325 which was at least 75 runs short of what India had envisaged at the start. 

