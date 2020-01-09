SA Vs ENG: Disgraceful! Jos Buttler's Foul-Mouthed Attack On Vernon Philander Caught On Live TV - VIDEO

January 09, 2020
Poshan
The England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took exception to South Africa veteran Vernon Philander getting in his way during the final's day play of the second Test at Cape Town

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2020
Jos Buttler was involved in a war of words with Vernon Philander.
Screengrab: Twitter
During an intense session of play on Day 5 of the second Test between South Africa and England at Cape Town, Jos Buttler used some choice words to abuse Vernon Philander. (More Cricket News)

The England wicketkeeper took exception to the veteran star getting in his way as he attempted to quickly throw the ball back to the bowler and launched into an expletive-ridden rant.

It was followed by an expletive-ridden rant from Buttler, caught live on TV. Buttler called Philander a 'f***ing k***head" on live TV, forcing former England captain Michael Atherton, who was doing commentary, to apologise for the foul language.

Read: Stokes Surge Sees ENG Claim Thrilling Victory

"How the f**k am I meant to get past that f***ing gut?" continued Buttler.

Here's the footage:

Kevin Pietersen, also a former England captain, defended Buttler and asked to leave the wicketkeeper alone.

‘LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here!’ Pietersen tweeted. ‘LEAVE HIM ALONE! This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field. Series is alive big time!

Philander was the last man to fall as he fended Ben Stokes to gully, ending the retiring star's attempt to see South Africa through to the close at his home stadium.

England levelled the series at 1-1.

Third Test starts on January 16 at St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth.

