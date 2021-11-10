Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Roll Call Of Right Backs Gives Gareth Southgate Dilemma For England

Spanish Pep Guardiola used his full-backs as auxiliary midfielders and attackers in his previous jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and has done so, too, at Manchester City.

Roll Call Of Right Backs Gives Gareth Southgate Dilemma For England
Gareth Southgate once said he'd love to pick six right backs in his England squads. | Sky Sports

Trending

Roll Call Of Right Backs Gives Gareth Southgate Dilemma For England
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T13:49:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 1:49 pm

Gareth Southgate once said he’d love to pick six right backs in his England squads, such are the national team’s riches in that position. A glance at the attacking statistics in this season’s Premier League shows just why. (More Football News)

No player in England’s latest squad has scored more goals in the league than Reece James, Chelsea’s right-back, with four. Who in the squad has set up the most goals? Well, that’d be another right-back, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has four assists. He scored with an exquisite free-kick against West Ham on Sunday, too.

Then there’s a third right-back, Kyle Walker, who is consistency personified and displaying arguably the best form of his career at Manchester City. Kieran Trippier, a regular for Spanish champion Atletico Madrid and a starter for England in the European Championship final, didn’t make the squad this time.

Another talented English-born Premier League right-back, Matty Cash of Aston Villa, opted last month to switch nationality to Poland. He might just have seen the line of players ahead of him. So how has England become so loaded in one position?

“That's a great question!” James said Tuesday, with a laugh. “I don't actually know.” James said the position has changed compared to five or 10 years ago, when “being a right-back was maybe just being a defender.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

So the answer might lie in the influx of the so-called ‘super coach’ from abroad, bringing new ideas to the Premier League and revolutionizing the role of a full back to one who attacks as much as defends. Suddenly, it's an exciting position for a youngster to play.

Certainly, Pep Guardiola, City’s widely admired manager from Spain, used his full-backs as auxiliary midfielders and attackers in his previous jobs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and has done so, too, at City since joining in 2016.

Joao Cancelo, currently City’s starting left-back, often has more touches in the opposition half than any of his teammates. The 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold has basically been Liverpool’s chief playmaker from right-back for the last three years under German coach Jurgen Klopp.

And at European champion, Chelsea, another German manager — Thomas Tuchel — deploys James and left-backs Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso virtually as wingers. Chilwell is also in the England squad and scored four goals in a five-game spell in October.

“He wants everyone to be attacking, to be non-stop, constantly attacking the box,” the 21-year-old James said of Tuchel. Walker, Alexander-Arnold and James are pushing each other on, it seems, as the right-backs of the three best teams in England who look set to be battling it out for the title this season.

James even picked out Walker as someone who has given him advice at low moments, urging him to keep working hard to get his opportunities.

James believes he is currently in the form of his life, having scored three goals in his last three league games for Chelsea and delivered the pinpoint cross for Kai Havertz to score against Burnley on Saturday. He is back in the squad at the expense of Trippier and is trying to put club rivalries to one side for the benefit of the group as a whole.

“But it isn't easy,” James said. “We play most of our football for our clubs and we want to win wherever we are.” Southgate said recently that a defender's priority should be to defend, which is why he has long favored the more pragmatic Trippier in his squad.

The selection of James and Alexander-Arnold this time, for World Cup qualifiers against Albania on Friday and San Marino on Monday, proved irresistible, though. It's one area where England must be the envy of European football.

“At the end of the day, you are a defender, not a striker,” James said. “But if you can add attacking play to your game, I definitely think it helps and benefits the team.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Gareth Southgate Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel London Football Chelsea (Football) Manchester City Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs NZ: Revenge In New Zealand Mind, Composure Key In T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

ENG Vs NZ: Revenge In New Zealand Mind, Composure Key In T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Statistical Highlights Of ENG vs NZ In T20 Cricket

Brazil's Formiga Set To Retire From International Football

Virat Kohli Thanks Indian Cricket Team's Outgoing Support Staff For Amazing Journey

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE For Fighting Child Poverty

England Tour Of Pakistan 2022: Two More Games Added To Five-match T20 International Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Getting To Final Would Be Hell Of Achievement, Says Eoin Morgan

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Getting To Final Would Be Hell Of Achievement, Says Eoin Morgan

ISSF Presidents Cup: Manu Bhaker Wins 2nd Gold, Rahi Sarnobat Pockets Women’s 25m Pistol Silver

ISSF Presidents Cup: Manu Bhaker Wins 2nd Gold, Rahi Sarnobat Pockets Women’s 25m Pistol Silver

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal Stun Karnataka To Storm Into Quarterfinals; Mumbai Ousted

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal Stun Karnataka To Storm Into Quarterfinals; Mumbai Ousted

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand: Where To See T20 World Cup Semi-final Match Live

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand: Where To See T20 World Cup Semi-final Match Live

Read More from Outlook

NSA Ajit Doval Starts Eight-Nation Meet To Discuss Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval Starts Eight-Nation Meet To Discuss Afghanistan

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

Revenge In New Zealand Mind, Composure Key In T20 WC Semis

Revenge In New Zealand Mind, Composure Key In T20 WC Semis

Koushik Paul / The England Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday is going to be nothing short of a thriller. Here's a list of close encounters between the two teams.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement