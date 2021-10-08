Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India's 10th ISSF Junior World Championship Gold

India also won a bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event while in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, the country bagged silver.

(From L) Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem, Schwakon Triniphakron (Silver) and Indian pairs Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu (Gold) and Anish, Tejaswini (Bronze) pose for a photo.

2021-10-08T13:08:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 1:08 pm

The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team gold medal as the country’s total haul soared to 23, consolidating its position at the top of the table in the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships here. (Other Sports News)

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand’s Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India’s 10th gold of the ongoing event. The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

In the junior women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker.

The Indians were beaten 43-47. India's total haul now stands at 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals. There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competitions. USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker has been brilliant for India in the competition as she already claimed four gold medals so far.

