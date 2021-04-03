RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch German Bundesliga's Top Of The Table Clash

UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich travel to RB Leipzig for a mouth-watering clash between the two top teams in Germany. (More Football News)

Despite opening up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, Bayern are aware of the threat Leipzig present in their fight for the domestic league. The Bavarians have won the last eight Bundesliga titles and the margin was 13 points last season.

But many believe that it's different this time.

Leipzig can cut Bayern's lead to one point by beating a team that will be without prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski throughout April. He is currently on 35 league goals for the season, just five shy of Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 in a single campaign. Even for Hansi Flick's ruthless side, missing such firepower can prove detrimental.

Julian Nagelsmann knows it too well. And Leipzig, with a water-tight defence, Leipzig can thwart Bayern's attack. For the record, Leipzig have so far conceded only 21 goals, which is joint-lowest in Europe's top-five leagues, only after Lille.

But Bayern have an impeccable record against Leipzig since the promotion of the Red Bull-powered team to the German top league. Bayern lead 5-1 in 11 meetings. In the first leg of the season, they played out a 3-3 draw at Allianz Arena.

Match and telecast details

Match: German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich

Date: April 3 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

TV Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Which broadcaster shows the Bundesliga in your location? Check HERE

Likely XIs:

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Upamecano, Klostermann; Mukiele, Adams, Sabitzer, Haidara; Olmo, Nkunku, Forsberg.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Gnabry.

