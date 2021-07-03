Ranji Trophy Gets Three-month Window As BCCI Announces Return Of Domestic Cricket

India's premier domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy will make a return in the upcoming 2021-22 season, which starts on September 21 with the Senior Women's One Day League. But the coveted tournament, which was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be completed in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022. (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the new season. As many as 2127 games will be played across various age groups in the men's and women's category.

"The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021," the BCCI said.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) will run from October 20 to November 12, 2021; while Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

Ranji Trophy will be competed by 38 teams, with nine teams in Elite A and B, and ten in Elite B. Another ten teams will compete in the Plate group. The same group formation is being followed by Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will also be competed by 38 teams, but it has two groups - A and B - with seven teams each; while three others groups will have eight teams each.

"The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," the statement added.

