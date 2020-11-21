November 21, 2020
Corona
Raghunath Chandorkar Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Complete A Century Of Birthdays

DB Deodhar (1892-1993) and Vasant Raiji (1920-2020) are the only other Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays

PTI 21 November 2020
Raghunath Chandorkar
Photo Credit: Mid-Day
Former first class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar on Saturday turned hundred years old, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays. (More Cricket News)

Chandorkar played seven first class games, representing Maharashtra (1943-44 to 1946-47) and Bombay (1950-51). The wicket-keeper batsman had scored 155 runs in seven games. He also effected three catches and two stumpings.

Prof. DB Deodhar (1892-1993) and Vasant Raiji (1920-2020) are the only other Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays.

