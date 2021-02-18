February 18, 2021
Corona
Player Dies During Cricket Match Following Heart Attack- Video

Player, identified as Babu Nalwade, collapsed on the ground while standing at the non-striker's end

Agencies 18 February 2021
The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-02-18T13:57:33+05:30

A 47-year-old man died of heart attack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said. (More Cricket News)

A video showing the player --- identified as Babu Nalwade -- collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker''s end has gone viral.

The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.


"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.

Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, the official said.

