Player Dies During Cricket Match Following Heart Attack- Video

A 47-year-old man died of heart attack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said. (More Cricket News)



A video showing the player --- identified as Babu Nalwade -- collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker''s end has gone viral.



The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.



"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.



Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, the official said.

