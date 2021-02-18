Player Dies During Cricket Match Following Heart Attack- Video

A 47-year-old man died of heart attack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said. (More Cricket News)
A video showing the player --- identified as Babu Nalwade -- collapsing on the ground while standing at the non-striker''s end has gone viral.
The incident took place during a local tournament organized near Jadhavwadi village.
à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤£à¥ÂÂÂ : à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤§à¤µà¤µà¤¾à¤¡à¥ÂÂÂ (à¤¤à¤¾. à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤°) à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤¥à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤³à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤« à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂ à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¥ÂÂÂà¤ à¤² à¤¨à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¡à¥ÂÂÂ (à¤µà¤¯ à¥ªà¥,à¤°à¤¾.à¤§à¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¤µà¤¡, à¤¤à¤¾. à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤°) à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤³à¤¾à¤¡à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤²à¤¾. à¤«à¤²à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¯à¤µà¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¡à¤²à¤¾. #pune #Cricket #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/8pa4wfK5nJ— sakalmedia (@SakalMediaNews) February 17, 2021
"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an official from Narayangaon police station.
Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, the official said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
ISL: More Trouble For Suspended East Bengal Coach Robbie Fowler, Show-Caused Again By AIFF
2nd Test: India Have England On The Mat After Imperious Ravichandran Ashwin Century - Day 3 Report
Australian Open: Jessica Pegula Brimming With Confidence After Setting Up Brady Showdown, Barty Cruises