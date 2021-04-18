Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Saint-Etienne: Mauro Icardi Heads 95th-minute Winner In Frenetic Five-goal Finale In Ligue 1

April 18, 2021
Poshan
Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne saved all the drama for the closing stages as Mauro Icardi nodded the last of five late goals.

Omnisport 18 April 2021
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the French League One match against St Etienne at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday.
AP Photo/Francois Mori
2021-04-18T18:52:35+05:30

Returning substitute Mauro Icardi gave Paris Saint-Germain a remarkable 3-2 win at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday to significantly boost the champions' title hopes.

A perplexing encounter was goalless until the 77th minute when Denis Bouanga had Saint-Etienne in front and PSG, beaten in their previous three home Ligue 1 games, facing defeat again.

Kylian Mbappe levelled just 84 seconds later, though, and then won and converted a penalty to seemingly win the match and close to within a point of leaders Lille, held by Montpellier on Friday.

Yet that was far from the end of the drama, with an awful error from stand-in goalkeeper Sergio Rico gifting Romain Hamouma a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Saint-Etienne had just three more minutes to see out to protect a point but allowed Icardi, back after a month out with a thigh strain, to reach Angel Di Maria's cross and nod in to spark jubilant celebrations.

