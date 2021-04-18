Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Saint-Etienne: Mauro Icardi Heads 95th-minute Winner In Frenetic Five-goal Finale In Ligue 1

Returning substitute Mauro Icardi gave Paris Saint-Germain a remarkable 3-2 win at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday to significantly boost the champions' title hopes.
A perplexing encounter was goalless until the 77th minute when Denis Bouanga had Saint-Etienne in front and PSG, beaten in their previous three home Ligue 1 games, facing defeat again.
Kylian Mbappe levelled just 84 seconds later, though, and then won and converted a penalty to seemingly win the match and close to within a point of leaders Lille, held by Montpellier on Friday.
Yet that was far from the end of the drama, with an awful error from stand-in goalkeeper Sergio Rico gifting Romain Hamouma a 92nd-minute equaliser.
Saint-Etienne had just three more minutes to see out to protect a point but allowed Icardi, back after a month out with a thigh strain, to reach Angel Di Maria's cross and nod in to spark jubilant celebrations.
WHAT DRAMA!! Sensational @PSG_English victory at the death!! #PSGASSE— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 18, 2021
#AllezParis pic.twitter.com/1kUAM67C07
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rajasthan Runs Out Of Stock Of Covid Vaccines; Imposes Night Curfew Across The State
Prostitution Racket Busted: 4 Women Among 10 Held In Police Raid In Greater Noida
Lockdown In Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal To Discuss Covid Situation With LG Today