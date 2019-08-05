﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As Cricket South Africa Announces Football-Style Restructure

Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As Cricket South Africa Announces Football-Style Restructure

Ottis Gibson was appointed in in 2017 on a two-year contract. Now after the country's disastrous Cricket World Cup campaign, Cricket South Africa has decided to restructure its setup.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As Cricket South Africa Announces Football-Style Restructure
Ottis Gibson is a former West Indies player.
Twitter
Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As Cricket South Africa Announces Football-Style Restructure
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T16:02:29+0530

South Africa cricket is set to change its system to a football-style setup. It is part of a radical overhaul after the country's shambolic exit from the 2019 World Cup. Head coach Ottis Gibson is set to leave, with a team manager set to take over at the helm.

Gibson's contract ends with the Proteas on September, but he won't be part of the India tour.

"Members of (the current) team management, including the various assistant cricket coaches, will not be retained as part of the forthcoming plan," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a press release.

The main objective is to adopt a football-style management structure. There will be a team manager, who will select his own staff and captains in all formats.

The medical staff and administrative staff will also report to the manager, who in turn will report to the director of cricket, working under the chief executive.

ALSO READ: Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies

The team manager will report to CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, who will in turn report to the Chief Executive.

The structure will resemble the ones in top European football clubs where a technical director heads the coaching staff and players.

"This change will herald an exciting new era for the SA cricket and will bring us into line with best practice in professional sport," CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe was quoted as saying in the media.

"I must stress that the new structure was not a rash decision. It was taken after much deliberation by the Board, taking all the factors into consideration about the current state of our cricket and also the plan that we need to get to within the timelines we have set."

Gibson was appointed as South Africa's head coach in 2017 on a two-year contract.

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports
Next Story : 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli And India Aim To Experiment, West Indies Hope To Prevent Whitewash
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters