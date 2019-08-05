Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies

India cricket team bowler Navdeep Saini has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It relates to actions and guestures used which can provoke aggressive reaction from a batsman on their dismissal. He has also been handed a demerit point. The incident was during India's first T201 win over West Indies in Florida, on August 3.

It occured in the 4th over during Windies inning, when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Saini has agreed to his offence and has accepted the sanction, which has been recommended by match referee Jeff Crowe.

There will be no formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

India have won the first two fixtures of this T20I series. The final match will be on August 6, at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

