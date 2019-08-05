﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies

Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies

In the first T20I between India and West Indies on August 3, Navdeep Saini made an ugly gesture towards West Indies' Nicholas Pooran in the 4th over after dismissing him. For that, Saini has been handed a demerit point. India have won the first two fixtures of this T20I series. The final match will be on August 6, at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies
On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.
AP
Navdeep Saini Sanctioned For Ugly Gesture During First T20I Between India And West Indies
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T14:51:03+0530

India cricket team bowler Navdeep Saini has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It relates to actions and guestures used which can provoke aggressive reaction from a batsman on their dismissal. He has also been handed a demerit point. The incident was during India's first T201 win over West Indies in Florida, on August 3.

(REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

It occured in the 4th over during Windies inning, when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Saini has agreed to his offence and has accepted the sanction, which has been recommended by match referee Jeff Crowe. 

There will be no formal hearing.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India: Virat Kohli Hints At Change In Lineup For Third T20I

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

India have won the first two fixtures of this T20I series. The final match will be on August 6, at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

(ICC Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Navdeep Saini Cricket India national cricket team Sports
Next Story : 'Will Exercise All Options To Counter Illegal Steps': Pakistan On Centre's Move To Scrap Article 370
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters