﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Signs For Indian Super League Side NorthEast United

Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Signs For Indian Super League Side NorthEast United

Asamoah Gyan is a former Ghana captain and has played in four FIFA World Cups, scoring six goals in the global showpiece event. His arrival will make NorthEast United forget about the departure of Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Signs For Indian Super League Side NorthEast United
Asamoah Gyan is his country's most-capped player. He has also finished twice as runners-up in the African Cup of Nations.
Twitter
Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Signs For Indian Super League Side NorthEast United
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T16:58:52+0530

Indian Super League side NorthEast United have signed Ghana national football team's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

(Football News)

The 33-year-old is a former national team captain and has played in four FIFA World Cups, scoring six goals in the global showpiece event. The former Sunderland man is his country's most-capped player. He has also finished twice as runners-up in the African Cup of Nations.

Gyan has played for a host of clubs, boasting the likes of Serie A side Udinese, Ligue 1 team Rennes, Premier League's Sunderland. His arrival to India is on the back of some experience in the AFC circuit, having played in China, and for Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli in the Gulf League.

Speaking on the signing, NorthEast United’s Executive Director, Priya Runchal said; “We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”

Asamoah Gyan, said, “I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season. I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year.”

(Inputs From NorthEast United Media Release)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports
Next Story : India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Furious Fans Tear Rishabh Pant Apart After Yet Another Flop Show
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters