Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Signs For Indian Super League Side NorthEast United

Indian Super League side NorthEast United have signed Ghana national football team's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

(Football News)

The 33-year-old is a former national team captain and has played in four FIFA World Cups, scoring six goals in the global showpiece event. The former Sunderland man is his country's most-capped player. He has also finished twice as runners-up in the African Cup of Nations.

Gyan has played for a host of clubs, boasting the likes of Serie A side Udinese, Ligue 1 team Rennes, Premier League's Sunderland. His arrival to India is on the back of some experience in the AFC circuit, having played in China, and for Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli in the Gulf League.

Speaking on the signing, NorthEast United’s Executive Director, Priya Runchal said; “We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”

Asamoah Gyan, said, “I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season. I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year.”

(Inputs From NorthEast United Media Release)